Avis India resumes self-drive and chauffeur-driven car services

May 29, 2020, 11:05 AM IST by Santosh Nair
- Daily sanitisation of all its vehicles is being conducted to ensure a safe customer experience

- These services have been jump-started pan India across 19 cities

Avis India, the car rental service provider has announced the resumption of its self-driving as well as chauffeur-driven car services across 19 cities, as lockdown restrictions have been eased.

As for the chauffeur-driven services, the vehicles will hit the roads of 19 cities such as Agra, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. In case of the self-drive car offering, the operations will resume in eight major cities that include Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida. 

Exterior

To meet the regulations, Avis India will conduct daily sanitisation of all of its vehicles. A special emphasis will be given to high-contact surfaces; both inside and outside of the car, such as seats, steering wheels, and door handles. It will be mandatory for all chauffeurs to wear face masks at all times. Employees, chauffeurs, and customers will be scanned by infrared thermometers and anyone with potential symptoms will be barred from using the service.

Mr Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Avis India, said, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will now prefer travelling in smaller groups, as compared to how it was earlier. Hence, we expect to see a spike in demand for personal mobility post lockdown, and resuming our self-drive car and chauffeur-driven vehicle services will empower our customers for a safe travel experience.”

  • Avis India
  • Avis self drive
