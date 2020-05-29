Hyundai's Maruti Ertiga rival spotted testing; likely to launch in 2021

- Hyundai C-MPV spied for the first time

- Expected to be launched in India in 2021

- Will spawn a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-rivalling Kia MPV

Hyundai working on a C-segment MPV to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is widely reported. The project is on the cusp of fruition, as is apparent from the first ever sighting of the upcoming Hyundai MPV test mule in South Korea.

Spy shots reveal a flowing angular design, typical of MPVs, but Hyundai is expected to infuse some sort of sportiness in its styling. Be sure to expect yet another large interpretation of the cascading grille and two-tier 'Composite Lamps', as Hyundai calls it. The wing mirrors seem to be a straight lift from the upcoming Elite i20 hatchback. A rising window-line, LED taillights, and an integrated spoiler form the rear of the car. We can also notice a shark-fin antenna on the roof.

The Hyundai C-segment MPV, due sometime in 2021, is being co-developed with Kia Motors. Kia’s version is expected to be launched in India in February 2021. The C-MPV is expected to be based on a modified version of the Hyundai Creta platform, which also underpins the Kia Seltos. Hyundai plans to provide a flexible seating layout (7/8 seats) and offer class-leading knee and headroom. Besides South Korea, both these MPVs will also be manufactured in India, and exported to Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia.

As for the engine line-up, Hyundai is expected to source the 1.5-litre NA petrol and turbo-diesel motors from the Creta. A six-speed manual could be standard, while the petrol may get an IVT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic for the diesel version. Given the body-style, product positioning and projected customer base, the C-MPV is unlikely to get the 1.4-litre TGDi mill.

Besides the Ertiga, the Hyundai MPV will also rival the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the upcoming Kia MPV. Hyundai is working on pricing it aggressively, and may undercut Kia. A price range of Rs 8-12 lakh (ex-showroom) is being speculated.

