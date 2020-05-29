Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai's Maruti Ertiga rival spotted testing; likely to launch in 2021

Hyundai's Maruti Ertiga rival spotted testing; likely to launch in 2021

May 29, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
13499 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai's Maruti Ertiga rival spotted testing; likely to launch in 2021

- Hyundai C-MPV spied for the first time

- Expected to be launched in India in 2021

- Will spawn a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-rivalling Kia MPV

Hyundai working on a C-segment MPV to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is widely reported. The project is on the cusp of fruition, as is apparent from the first ever sighting of the upcoming Hyundai MPV test mule in South Korea.

Spy shots reveal a flowing angular design, typical of MPVs, but Hyundai is expected to infuse some sort of sportiness in its styling. Be sure to expect yet another large interpretation of the cascading grille and two-tier 'Composite Lamps', as Hyundai calls it. The wing mirrors seem to be a straight lift from the upcoming Elite i20 hatchback. A rising window-line, LED taillights, and an integrated spoiler form the rear of the car. We can also notice a shark-fin antenna on the roof.

The Hyundai C-segment MPV, due sometime in 2021, is being co-developed with Kia Motors. Kia’s version is expected to be launched in India in February 2021. The C-MPV is expected to be based on a modified version of the Hyundai Creta platform, which also underpins the Kia Seltos. Hyundai plans to provide a flexible seating layout (7/8 seats) and offer class-leading knee and headroom. Besides South Korea, both these MPVs will also be manufactured in India, and exported to Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia.

Hyundai Creta Exterior

As for the engine line-up, Hyundai is expected to source the 1.5-litre NA petrol and turbo-diesel motors from the Creta. A six-speed manual could be standard, while the petrol may get an IVT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic for the diesel version. Given the body-style, product positioning and projected customer base, the C-MPV is unlikely to get the 1.4-litre TGDi mill.

Besides the Ertiga, the Hyundai MPV will also rival the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the upcoming Kia MPV. Hyundai is working on pricing it aggressively, and may undercut Kia. A price range of Rs 8-12 lakh (ex-showroom) is being speculated.

Image Source

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai MPV
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Compact MPV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.14 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.78 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

56 Likes
57948 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2199 Likes
423475 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in