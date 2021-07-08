Upcoming Jeep Commander's interiors revealed

-Three-row D-SUV that will be launched first in Brasil as the Commander

-Expected to be offered in India with both petrol and diesel power

Jeep as a part of its future line up will enter the three-row SUV market with a vehicle that will find its place above the Compass in their official lineup. We have seen the car in action many times both in India as well as Brasil where it is being developed in parallel for both countries. Now in the latest chapter of its development saga an official video showcases what is expected to be the interior of the three-row vehicle which for the South American country will be called the Commander.

The spy video and images showcase a cabin almost dead similar to that of the five-seat Compass but trimmed out in full brown theme as opposed to the Compass’ full black theme. The dashboard gets soft-touch materials while the seats get a quilted pattern for all three rows. Jeep has fitted the Commander with a bench seat second row that tumbles down completely for access to the third row. Other than this, the Commander sports the same steering wheel, gear lever, knobs, buttons, and infotainment screen as the Compass SUV.

It is expected to be launched in India early next year and will be offered with both petrol and diesel power as well as AT and MT options. The top-spec models are also expected to AWD as a part of the deal.

Like the Compass exists at the premium end of the five-row SUV market, the Commander is likely to find a place above cars like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and the Tata Safari.