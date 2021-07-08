CarWale
    Bentley Flying Spur goes hybrid with 536bhp V6

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Part of Beyond100 strategy to go carbon neutral

    -         536bhp and 750Nm from 2.9-litre V6

    Bentley Flying Spur has entered into the electrification era with its first-ever hybrid iteration. This third generation of Flying B saloon joins the Bentayga Hybrid in the British carmaker’s realisation of the Beyond100 strategy.

    Power comes from a 2.9-litre V6 paired to an electric motor (of 134bhp/400Nm) delivering a combined output of 536bhp and an impressive 750Nm – that’s 95bhp more than what you get in the Bentayga Hybrid. Claimed to be the most efficient Bentley ever, the Flying Spur Hybrid has a claimed range of over 700 kilometres and a pure electric range of over 40 kilometres. 

    Yet this land-yacht is no slouch with a 0-100kmph time of 4.3seconds and a top speed of 285kmph. This is attainable because the powertrain delivers over 150bhp per litre which is higher than the Flying Spur's V8. The electric motor is powered by a 14.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged to 100 per cent in as little as two and a half hours.

    Owing to the hybrid nature, the driver’s instrument cluster now throws up additional information about its EV mode and regeneration. Also, the automatic Start-Stop switch has been replaced with a control for the three driving modes. The cabin has the option of five hide colours with an additional 10 hide options courtesy of Bentley’s ‘Colour Specification’ scheme.

    There’s no major marking the hybrid Flying Spur on the exterior save for a hybrid badge on the front fender and a hidden charging point on the left rear fender. It’s still a Bentley. So you get a 22-inch Mulliner-specific wheel in three different finishes.

    The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid will be made alongside the conventionally powered version at the British marques’ home in Crewe. Order books will open soon with the first deliveries promised before the end of 2021.

