Toyota Kirloskar Motor provides health and hygiene kits to 1 lakh people to fight COVID-19

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been undertaking several initiatives to help citizens fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. One such initiative is the distribution of health and hygiene kits through an employee led CSR program, christened Sanjeevini.

Under the Sanjeevini initiative, TKM distributed health and hygiene kits to 5,000 employees, each of whom took it upon themselves to distribute the kits to five families in their neighbourhoods in Bangalore urban and rural areas, benefitting a total of 25,000 families. The kits comprised of a sanitiser bottle, three-ply facemasks and a hand-wash soap. The volunteering employees also created awareness on the safety precautions vital to contain the viral outbreak with special emphasis on maintaining health and hygiene in these times. The intention behind involving the employees was to propagate important hygiene practices and the use of masks to as many people as possible in their neighbourhoods.

In the recent past, TKM has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund followed by handing over 3,000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers in the state. About 3,500 essential kits, benefitting over 15,000 members were given to daily wage workers. The company deployed 14 buses to support the health department in the state in addition to the distribution of sanitisers and masks to the state police. The brand also supported its supplier partner, Stump Schuele and Somappa Springs to ramp up its production of face shields from 275 to over 17,000 units per day.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, TKM, said, “Since the onset of the pandemic, TKM has been proactively responding to the crisis according to the needs of the community as well as by supporting the Government efforts. The distribution of the health and hygiene kits carried out over the last month is another such program aimed at empowering the community we live in. The idea for distribution of the kits stemmed from the view of safeguarding not just our employees but also the other families residing in their neighbourhoods. In all, 25,000 families or about 1 lakh people were benefited by the health and hygiene kits. As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue with such endeavours in the battle against the coronavirus spread.”