Toyota introduces new decal options for the Yaris

In an effort to revive sales for the Yaris, Toyota India has introduced a wide range of roof and body graphics. The body decals are available in interesting shades of Amber, Burnt red, pearl with a similar or distinctive combination of decals colours on the bonnet and the fender. Interested customers can also opt only for roof decals, in shades such as Burnt Red, Amber, Stealth, and Grey. The decals are offered with different patterns and textures to suit individual taste.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 106bhp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm at 4,200rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or seven-step CVT option. The Yaris offers best-in-segment features such as seven airbags, vehicle stability control, TPMS, disc brakes on all wheels, and hill-start assist. Additionally, the convenience feature list includes automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, climate control with roof-mounted rear AC vents, electrically-adjustable driver seat, and an acoustic and vibration control glass.

Recent media reports have claimed that Toyota is planning to discontinue the Yaris in India due to low sales. Last year, the company had discontinued a few variants. However, there is no official word from Toyota about its plans to discontinue the Yaris in India.