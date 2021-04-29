CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota introduces new decal options for the Yaris

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,578 Views
    Toyota introduces new decal options for the Yaris

    - Available in different patterns and designs to suit individual taste 

    - Decals are available for roof, bonnet, and the sides

    In an effort to revive sales for the Yaris, Toyota India has introduced a wide range of roof and body graphics. The body decals are available in interesting shades of Amber, Burnt red, pearl with a similar or distinctive combination of decals colours on the bonnet and the fender. Interested customers can also opt only for roof decals, in shades such as Burnt Red, Amber, Stealth, and Grey. The decals are offered with different patterns and textures to suit individual taste. 

    The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 106bhp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm at 4,200rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or seven-step CVT option. The Yaris offers best-in-segment features such as seven airbags, vehicle stability control, TPMS, disc brakes on all wheels, and hill-start assist. Additionally, the convenience feature list includes automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, climate control with roof-mounted rear AC vents, electrically-adjustable driver seat, and an acoustic and vibration control glass. 

    Recent media reports have claimed that Toyota is planning to discontinue the Yaris in India due to low sales. Last year, the company had discontinued a few variants. However, there is no official word from Toyota about its plans to discontinue the Yaris in India.

    Toyota Yaris Image
    Toyota Yaris
    ₹ 9.17 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Yaris
    • Toyota Yaris
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Honda Civic sedan - Now in pictures
     Next 
    Mercedes-AMG EQS begins testing at Nürburgring

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.53 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Yaris Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.34 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.64 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.26 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.65 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.16 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota introduces new decal options for the Yaris