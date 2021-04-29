Mercedes-AMG EQS begins testing at Nürburgring

- Likely to be unveiled later this year

- Could be Mercedes-Benz AMG's first dedicated electric vehicle

While we are still in awe of the newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQS (you can read about it here), the German carmaker has handed over the futuristic-looking electric saloon to the performance department – AMG, for its magical touch.

The low-ride height and the massive yellow AMG-branded brake callipers give away the performance personality of the EQS. Apart from that, it is expected to get a slightly revised front and rear profile. While the front and rear bumpers are partially covered under the sheets, we expect the same head and taillamp units to be carried forward along with aggressive and sporty looking fore and aft bumpers. The AMG-EQS will most likely continue with the brand’s new EQ design language featuring the single-piece blanked-out grille and the slim LED DRL across the bonnet line.

Although the details of the cabin are not out yet, we expect it to be the same as seen on the standard EQS. That means it will have all the new-age features, the massive MBUX hyper screen, and tons of space and luxury. Of course, being an AMG tuned EV, there will be special AMG-specific touches inside out.

The EQS will benefit from the team’s sporty upgrades including an all-wheel-drive, chassis upgrades with up to 22-inch wheels, performance brakes, and an AMG sound experience. Coming to the powertrain, the word on the street is that the power output on the AMG-spec EQS could be north of 600bhp; quicker than the 580 4Matic+ version of the current EQS. The Mercedes-AMG EQS is likely to break covers later this year or early 2022.