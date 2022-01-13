Toyota Hilux teased; to be launched in India on 20 January

- Likely to be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine

- To be offered in double-cab body style

With the refreshed Camry hybrid launched, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has dropped the first teaser of its next offering for the Indian market. No, it’s not another rebadged version sourced from its alliance partner. It’s an all-new model. It’s Toyota Hilux!

The Hilux will utilise the same IMV platform as the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner SUVs in the lineup. To be offered in the double-cab body style, the teaser reveals highlights such as a massive hexagonal-shaped grille with chrome outline, LED projector headlamps, a bash plate, and minuscule fog lamps. Besides this, the Hilux is expected to be offered in five exterior shades – Gray Metallic, Pearl White, Silver Metallic, Emotional Red, and Super White.

The cabin of the Hilux will bear resemblance to the Fortuner facelift that includes a black-themed dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, a push start/stop button, and automatic climate control. To know more about the Toyota Hilux, tap here.

Under the high-rise bonnet, the Hilux is likely to source the 2.8-litre diesel engine from the Fortuner. Although the power figures are not yet disclosed, we expect the Hilux to be offered in both manual as well as automatic transmission along with an all-wheel-drive configuration.