    Toyota Hilux teased; to be launched in India on 20 January

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    16,258 Views
    Toyota Hilux teased; to be launched in India on 20 January

    - Likely to be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine

    - To be offered in double-cab body style 

    With the refreshed Camry hybrid launched, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has dropped the first teaser of its next offering for the Indian market. No, it’s not another rebadged version sourced from its alliance partner. It’s an all-new model. It’s Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Hilux will utilise the same IMV platform as the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner SUVs in the lineup. To be offered in the double-cab body style, the teaser reveals highlights such as a massive hexagonal-shaped grille with chrome outline, LED projector headlamps, a bash plate, and minuscule fog lamps. Besides this, the Hilux is expected to be offered in five exterior shades – Gray Metallic, Pearl White, Silver Metallic, Emotional Red, and Super White.

    Toyota Hilux Front View

    The cabin of the Hilux will bear resemblance to the Fortuner facelift that includes a black-themed dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, a push start/stop button, and automatic climate control. To know more about the Toyota Hilux, tap here.

    Toyota Hilux Rear View

    Under the high-rise bonnet, the Hilux is likely to source the 2.8-litre diesel engine from the Fortuner. Although the power figures are not yet disclosed, we expect the Hilux to be offered in both manual as well as automatic transmission along with an all-wheel-drive configuration.

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Mahindra Scorpio, Thar, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo get a price hike of up to Rs 52,000
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz India retails 11,242 units in 2021; plans ten new cars in 2022

    • Toyota Hilux Left Front Three Quarter
