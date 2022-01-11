Toyota Hilux to be unveiled on 20 January, 2022; engine specs revealed

- The Toyota Hilux has already begun arriving at local dealerships in India

- The model will be powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine from the Fortuner

The Toyota Hilux is all set to be unveiled in India on 20 January 2022. New details of the pick-up have been revealed by local dealerships ahead of the model's launch that is expected to take place later this month.

According to dealer sources, the Toyota Hilux will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual as well as automatic transmissions. We expect this motor to be offered in the same state of tune as the Fortuner, which produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. Customers will be able to choose from five colours including Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, and Super White.

The new Toyota Hilux will be offered with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kms, which can be extended to five years or 2.20 lakh kms. Deliveries for the pick-up, which is reportedly said to be priced in the range of the Jeep Compass, will begin in March 2022. Pre-bookings for the model will open on 20 January 2022 for an amount of Rs 1 lakh. The pick-up was recently spotted at a local dealership, details of which are available here.