Toyota Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Hybrid showcased – Now in pictures

Toyota showcased the Corolla Altis flex-fuel strong hybrid at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. This particular model is currently on sale in Brazil. The showcased version is powered by a flex-fuel engine and an electric powertrain.

Let's take a look at the pictures from the unveiling event.

The vehicle gets a familiar fascia with sleek LED headlamps which are connected by a chrome strip. Further, the Toyota badge gets a blue highlight to highlight the hybrid technology. The large bumper houses a rectangular grille and C-shaped inserts on both ends.

The side profile is highlighted by a sloping roofline, aerodynamic ORVMs with turn indicators, multispoke alloy wheels, and hybrid badging on the front fender.

The rear section is highlighted by large split LED taillights and a bold chrome strip that runs between them. Moreover, the Toyota badge also gets a blue highlight and sporty bumper design.

The left-hand drive version showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 gets a three-spoke steering wheel with controls, a digital instrument cluster, and a large floating touchscreen infotainment system. Further, the dashboard features rectangular AC vents.

Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi