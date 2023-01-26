CarWale

    Toyota Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Hybrid showcased – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,104 Views
    Toyota Corolla Altis Flex Fuel Hybrid showcased – Now in pictures

    Toyota showcased the Corolla Altis flex-fuel strong hybrid at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. This particular model is currently on sale in Brazil. The showcased version is powered by a flex-fuel engine and an electric powertrain. 

    Let's take a look at the pictures from the unveiling event.

    Toyota Front View

    The vehicle gets a familiar fascia with sleek LED headlamps which are connected by a chrome strip. Further, the Toyota badge gets a blue highlight to highlight the hybrid technology. The large bumper houses a rectangular grille and C-shaped inserts on both ends. 

    Toyota Left Side View

    The side profile is highlighted by a sloping roofline, aerodynamic ORVMs with turn indicators, multispoke alloy wheels, and hybrid badging on the front fender.

    Toyota Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section is highlighted by large split LED taillights and a bold chrome strip that runs between them. Moreover, the Toyota badge also gets a blue highlight and sporty bumper design. 

    Toyota Dashboard

    The left-hand drive version showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 gets a three-spoke steering wheel with controls, a digital instrument cluster, and a large floating touchscreen infotainment system. Further, the dashboard features rectangular AC vents.

    Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Gallery

