Tata Tigor gets a leatherette pack in the XZ+ variant

- Available in the top-spec XZ+ variant in both manual and AMT transmission options

- Exclusively offered in Opal White, Daytona Grey, and Arizona Blue body colours

To boost sales in the festive season, Tata Motors has introduced a leatherette pack in the top-spec Tigor XZ+ variant in both manual and AMT transmission options. It is worth noting that the leatherette pack is available only in Opal White, Daytona Grey, and Arizona Blue body colour options.

Mechanically, the Tata Tigor is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 84bhp and 6,000rpm and max torque of 113Nm at 3,300rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT transmission options. The CNG option is limited to the five-speed manual transmission and it produces 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm.

For the uninitiated, Tata Motors offers a CNG option across all variants except for the base XE variant. Interestingly, Tata Motors claims that more than 75 per cent of the bookings are for the CNG options.