Tata Tigor EV facelift begins testing

- Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing for the first time

- Model is expected to be offered with the same 21.5 kWh battery

Tata Motors has begun testing the facelifted version of the Tigor EV ahead of its launch that could take place in the next few months. Spy images shared on the web reveal a completely camouflaged test-mule of the model that was spotted during a public road test.

As seen in the spy images, the Tata Tigor EV facelift receives the updated fascia that made its debut on the ICE powered Tigor facelift. These updates include a redesigned front bumper, new grille, new headlamps, reworked air dam and new hood. The side profile of the model is also expected to feature new dual-tone alloy wheels.

We expect the facelifted Tata Tigor EV to be powered by the same 21.5 kWh battery pack that produces 40bhp and 105Nm of torque. Claimed to have a range of 213 kms in a single charge, the model can be charged with a standard charging facility to full capacity in 11.5 hours. Meanwhile, the fast charging facility can charge the battery from 0-80% in two hours. The outgoing model is currently offered in three trims including XE Plus, XM Plus and XT Plus and are unlikely to be changed.

