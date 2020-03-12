Audi opens a new service facility in Secunderabad

- Full-fledged workshop of Audi Service

- Will service all Audi vehicles in Secunderabad

- Conveniently located for seamless support

Audi India has recently opened a new dealership in Secunderabad. This is a new service station to address all the after-sales needs of Audi customers in the city and Telangana as well.

Audi Service Secunderabad is located at a convenient location in the city. It spreads across 27,000 sq. ft. and boasts of 17 dedicated service bays. There’s another dedicated bay for body shop facility as well. In all, it can service 34 cars in a single shift with skilled professionals being employed. They are specially trained to cater to customers and provide the best of services with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet Audi standards.

The inauguration of such new facilities helps cater to a wider audience and extend the carmaker's reach to more Tier II and Tier III cities across India. New service facilities were opened by Audi in Vijayawada and Trivandrum in 2019 along with a new showroom in Hyderabad. This year, the automaker wants to further strengthen its foothold under the ‘Workshop First’ strategy. This new dealership will be a one-stop customer service solution for Audi cars owners in Secunderabad and surrounding areas as well.