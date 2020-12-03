Tata Nexon EV achieves 2,200 unit sales milestone

- Tata Nexon EV clocks 1,000 sales in a period of three months

- The company launched the model back in January 2020

The Tata Nexon EV has surpassed the 2,000 unit sales milestone. In over 10 months since its launch, the sales of the model have reached 2,200 units as of November 2020. After rolling out the 1000th Nexon EV in August this year, the car clocked in another 1,000 sales units in three months (Sept-Nov 2020).

Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV has emerged as the best-selling electric car in India. Currently, the company is believed to be leading the EV segment with a 74 per cent market share. The brand also introduced an e-mobility ecosystem known as the Tata uniEVerse to closely leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies and create a viable EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, retail experiences, and financing options.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “This is a moment of great pride for us and those working with us in our journey to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. The Tata Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment. Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers. This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surround EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost. Further, with the continued support from the government in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, we hope that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India.”