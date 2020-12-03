Maruti Suzuki Swift leads car sales in India in November 2020

- Maruti Suzuki sells 18,498 units of the Swift in the country

- Back in June, Maruti Suzuki celebrated Swift’s 15th anniversary in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular name in the hatchback segment in India. Back in October, the Swift hatchback was the highest selling car in the country. Riding high on its success, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has once again emerged as the highest-selling car in November 2020 with 18,498 unit sales. The Baleno premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki is the second bestseller in the country with 17,872 unit sales, followed by the Wagon R with 16,256 unit sales in November 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, slips down to the fourth position with 15,321 unit sales. Back in June, the Swift hatchback celebrated the completion of 15 years in India. The hatchback was first launched in 2005 and it heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. With each generation of Swift being crowned an ICOTY winner, it is the only car to win this prestigious award thrice. In October this year, the company introduced a limited-edition body kit for all variants, which can be bought from any dealership for a price tag of Rs 24,990. This includes all-black garnish on the grille, tail lights, and fog lights, as well as glossy black elements such as the body kit, side moulding, door visors, and the spoiler. The interiors remain the same, except for the new seat covers.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and AMT option.