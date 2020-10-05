Tata HBX spied testing yet again; new design details leaked

- Tata HBX test-mule wears a production-ready grille

- The model will be launched in India next year

Tata Motors showcased the HBX at the 2020 Auto Expo ahead of its launch in FY-2021. Now, new spy images shared on the web reveal additional details of the model, including the design elements.

As seen in the spy images here, the new Tata HBX features the signature tri-arrow design on the air dam. A few other feature highlights visible from the images include the Y-shaped LED tail lights, split headlamps, LED DRLs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Also on offer is a rear bumper-mounted number-plate recess, rear washer and wiper, and an integrated spoiler.

Previous reports suggest that the Tata HBX could be christened as the Timero, details of which are available here. Based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy, the model will carry the company’s ALFA platform and is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine. Transmission options might include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Upon launch, the Tata HBX will rival the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

