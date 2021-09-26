Spec comparison – Volkswagen Taigun Vs Skoda Kushaq

The competition in the SUV segment has intensified with the launch of these two new modern SUVs. The Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq are similarly priced and emerge as strong competitors in this segment. Read below to learn more about the key feature differences.

Exterior

The Volkswagen Taigun carries mature styling elements and no-fuss fascia. The sleek grille features a honeycomb mesh pattern featuring triple chrome slats and the new Volkswagen logo in the centre. The lower half of the bumper is a mix of black and grey elements, and a thick chrome insert that runs through the width of the bumper and tapers around the fog lamps. Moreover, the vehicle features all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. Depending on the variant, the vehicle offers 17-inch Manila alloy wheels. The Taigun is the first model to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project.

Comparatively, the Skoda Kushaq offers aggressive styling elements in the form of a butterfly-pattern multi-slat grille with chrome surround. The SUV gets crystalline LED headlamps that are complemented by halogen fog lamps and faux skid plates in the front and back. As for the sides, it gets prominent roof-rails, cladding on both sides, and rides on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear profile is highlighted by a high-mounted stop lamp and crystalline LED tail lamps.

Interior

The Taigun gets premium leather upholstery and an uncluttered dashboard layout. The SUV offers a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart touch Climatronic auto AC with pollen control, and an eight-inch digital cockpit. Additionally, the vehicle also offers ventilated leather front seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, and wireless charging. To further enhance the drive experience, the Taigun offers MyVolkswagen Connect App that enables the users to monitor their usage, asses their driving behaviour, live track information related to the car and their safety; all in real-time.

The Kushaq gets an all-black theme and the centre portion gets a gloss treatment. The Skoda SUV offers a distinctive two-spoke steering wheel with one-touch controls. Additional feature highlights include an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink. Moreover, the mySKODA Connect will help with details such as – vehicle information, driving data (including statistics on completed journeys with actual costs), route tracking and the estimated time of arrival, provided the offline navigation function has been downloaded from the Skoda Play app store.

Engine

Mechanically, the Volkswagen Taigun is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and a peak torque of 178Nm at 1,750-4,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. The 1.5TSI EVO generates 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,500rpm. This engine comes mated to six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG transmission options. Additionally, the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine is equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and idle start/stop technology.

Similarly, the Skoda Kushaq is available in two petrol engine options, which include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit can be had as options with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre versions, respectively.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Taigun offers over 40 safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to six-airbags, multi-collision brakes, three-headrests at the rear, reverse camera, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX, adjustable headrest for all, and tyre pressure deflation warning system.

The Kushaq is not far behind and as it offers features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, multi-collision brake assist, traction control, hill-hold control, ESC, and TPMS.

Conclusion

Both the SUV on this list produce nearly similar performance figures and also share a lot of components. However, the key factors that differentiate both of them are the styling elements and the aftersales service support. Both the models are nearly priced the same, however, the prices for the Taigun are currently introductory and is likely to be revised in the future. So far, the Taigun has received a positive response from customers as it accumulated around 12,221 bookings ahead of its official launch. That said, it is worth watching if the anticipated price hike for the Taigun at a later date might work in Kushaq’s favour.