Skoda Slavia Ambition variant launched with 1.5-litre petrol engine

- Available with both manual and automatic gearboxes

- Prices of 1.0-litre variants hiked by up to Rs. 20,000

Skoda India has introduced the 1.5-litre TSI engine for the mid-spec Slavia Ambition variant. Priced almost Rs. 2.16 lakh less than the Style trim, the Slavia Ambition 1.5 has been launched at Rs. 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the prices of 1.0 variants have also been revised by up to Rs. 20,000.

Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.5 engine details

The 1.5-litre TSI is now BS6 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Slavia Ambition 1.5 features

The Ambition 1.5 shares its features with the 1.0-litre variant that includes a touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, rear aircon vents, and a centre armrest.

Slavia Ambition 1.5 prices

The Slavia Ambition 1.5 cost Rs. 2.06 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh lower than the respective Style Manual and Automatic variants.

The following are the ex-showroom prices of Skoda Slavia Ambition variant:

Skoda Slavia Manual: Rs. 14.94 lakh

Skoda Slavia Automatic: Rs. 16.24 lakh

Skoda Slavia Automatic dual-tone: Rs. 16.29 lakh