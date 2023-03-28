2024 Hyundai Sonata revealed ahead of global debut

- To debut on 30 March 2023

- Will be offered in standard and N Line variants

Hyundai has officially revealed the eighth-generation of the Sonata. The sedan has been showcased in both the standard and N Line versions. The 2024 Hyundai Sonata will make its global debut on 30 March 2023 at the Seoul Mobility Show.

The new Sonata takes design cues from the recently launched India-spec Hyundai Verna. Upfront, it gets a connected LED bar that runs across the bonnet followed by the split headlights that are housed in the front bumper. At the back, it gets the same H-shaped LED taillight, an integrated boot lid spoiler, and quad exhaust tips, making it look more aggressive and sporty than before. It now also rides on freshly designed 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a pair of 12.3-inch touchscreen system and a digital driver’s display. Moreover, it gets a three-spoke steering wheel and a one-piece AC vent. Meanwhile, the gear lever has been positioned at the back of the steering column, making the centre console look less cluttered.

The manufacturer has not revealed the powertrains for the sedan yet. However, we expect the standard variant of the Sonata to continue with the same 1.6-litre and 2.5-litre petrol engines. The N Line version might debut a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol along with the hybrid setup.

Currently, Hyundai has no plans to launch this model in India. The sedan will be launched soon in the United States and will be sold only in the international markets.