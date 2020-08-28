Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic likely to borrow interior details from Rapid Matte Concept

- Likely to get AT similar to the Rapid Matte Concept

- Available in five variants - Rider Plus AT, Onyx AT, Style AT, Monte Carlo AT, and Ambition AT

Skoda Auto India has opened bookings for the Rapid TSI Automatic against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Skoda Rapid TSI AT will be available in five variants - Rider Plus AT, Onyx AT, Style AT, Monte Carlo AT, and Ambition AT. The deliveries for the automatic variants will commence on 18 September, 2020.

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda showcased the Rapid Matte Concept with an automatic transmission. Although the Rapid TSI AT will get exactly the same features and design elements as the manual transmission variants, we believe that a few interior details might have been borrowed from the Matte Concept. As seen in the images, the Rapid TSI AT is expected to get modest gear knob with the Skoda lettering and a 12V socket on the console. The vehicle will get all-black interior with adjustable headrest and a driver armrest.

The Skoda Rapid AT will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. The six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will deliver a fuel economy of 16.24kmpl.

In terms of safety and convenience, the vehicle will get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, power windows, climate control with rear vents, power windows, power mirrors and height adjustment. The top-spec model will get a touchscreen infotainment system, front side airbags, LED headlamps and rear fog lamps.