CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic likely to borrow interior details from Rapid Matte Concept

    Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic likely to borrow interior details from Rapid Matte Concept

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    708 Views
    Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic likely to borrow interior details from Rapid Matte Concept

    - Likely to get AT similar to the Rapid Matte Concept

    - Available in five variants - Rider Plus AT, Onyx AT, Style AT, Monte Carlo AT, and Ambition AT

    Skoda Auto India has opened bookings for the Rapid TSI Automatic against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Skoda Rapid TSI AT will be available in five variants - Rider Plus AT, Onyx AT, Style AT, Monte Carlo AT, and Ambition AT. The deliveries for the automatic variants will commence on 18 September, 2020.

    Skoda Rapid TSI Front Seat Headrest

    Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda showcased the Rapid Matte Concept with an automatic transmission. Although the Rapid TSI AT will get exactly the same features and design elements as the manual transmission variants, we believe that a few interior details might have been borrowed from the Matte Concept. As seen in the images, the Rapid TSI AT is expected to get modest gear knob with the Skoda lettering and a 12V socket on the console. The vehicle will get all-black interior with adjustable headrest and a driver armrest.

    Skoda Rapid TSI Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Skoda Rapid AT will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. The six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will deliver a fuel economy of 16.24kmpl. 

    Skoda Rapid TSI Pedals/Foot Controls

    In terms of safety and convenience, the vehicle will get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, power windows, climate control with rear vents, power windows, power mirrors and height adjustment. The top-spec model will get a touchscreen infotainment system, front side airbags, LED headlamps and rear fog lamps.

    • Skoda
    • Skoda Rapid TSI
    • Rapid TSI
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.39 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.12 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.64 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.13 Lakh
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars