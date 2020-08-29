CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BS6 Mahindra Marazzo launched – Variants explained

    BS6 Mahindra Marazzo launched – Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,046 Views
    BS6 Mahindra Marazzo launched – Variants explained

    Post much wait, Mahindra launched the BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo in India at a starting price of Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated Mahindra Marazzo is available in five colour options – mariner maroon, iceberg white, shimmering silver, oceanic black and aqua marine. The MPV is available in three variants, namely - M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus, and following are the variant-wise feature details. 

    Marazzo M2

    - Twin chamber multi-focal reflectors halogen headlamps/ black grille/ manual black ORVMs/ black tailgate applique

    - 16-inch steel rims/ black steering wheel finish/ light grey door trims/ blueish grey instrument panel 

    - Rear AC with surround cool technology/ fabric seat upholstery/ power windows

    - Central lock including liftgate/ first and second-row dome lights/ roof lamp with theater effect

    - Vanity mirror illumination on co-driver side/ front row armrest/ 12V - front and one USB - rear 

    - Eco mode/ 4.2-inch monochrome IBN negative screen driver information system/ service reminder 

    - Passenger airbag off switch/ ABS with EBD/ disc brake on all four wheels/ ISOFIX child seat mount

    - Child safety lock on rear doors/ impact and speed sensing auto door lock/ engine immobiliser

    - Driver and co-driver seat belt reminder/ adjustable head restraint/ side-impact beams

    - Door ajar warning/ crumple zones for crash protection/ overspeed warning/ dual front airbags 

    Marazzo M4+

    - Body-coloured ORVMs/ rod-type roof antenna/ 16-inch alloy wheels/ electric ORVMs

    - Steering mounted audio, phone and cluster controls/ height-adjustable driver seat

    - Remote keyless entry/ one USB and one AUX in the front/ rear wiper and washer

    - 4.2-inch audio system/ Bluetooth connectivity/ Blue Sense app/ voice messaging system

    - Four-speakers/ rear defogger with auto timer

    Marazzo M6+

    - Twin chamber – single projector low beam headlamps/ follow-me-home headlamps 

    - Cornering lamps/ chrome inserts on grille/ integrated temperature sensor

    - Body-colour door handles/ chrome accent on door handles/ chrome inserts on door cladding

    - 17-inch alloy wheels/ black steering with piano black decor/ chrome insert on gear shift knob 

    - Light grey padded armrest/ high gloss paint finish on instrument panel/ premium fabric seat

    - Fully automatic temperature control/ multi-point lumbar for driver and co-driver seat

    - Driver side window with auto up and down/ center console with tambor door

    - Illuminated passenger-side vanity mirror/ seat pocket behind front seats/ sunglasses holder

    - Seven-inch resistive feather-touch audio system/ video playback through USB

    - Turn-by-turn navigation/ One GB internal memory/ Ecosense/ personal reminder

    - 4.2-inch colour TFT driver information system/ front and rear fog lamps/ car theft alarm 

    - Rear camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines display

    • Mahindra
    • Marazzo
    • Mahindra Marazzo
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra Marazzo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.42 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.66 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.56 Lakh
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Marazzo

    Mahindra Marazzo

    ₹ 11.25 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thAUG
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars