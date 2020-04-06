Please Tell Us Your City

  Skoda Octavia RS 245 arrives at dealerships

Skoda Octavia RS 245 arrives at dealerships

April 06, 2020, 07:23 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
25252 Views
Skoda Octavia RS 245 arrives at dealerships

- Deliveries to commence post the lockdown 

- Powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 242bhp/370Nm of torque

Skoda India launched the Octavia RS 245 at the 2020 Auto Expo in the country. Priced at Rs 35.99 lakhs, the Octavia RS 245 has been introduced in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and is limited to 200 units. Bookings for the vehicle commenced on 1 March for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. As seen in spied images, the Octavia RS 245 has started arriving at dealerships and the deliveries are expected to commence post the lockdown period. 

Skoda Octavia Wheels-Tyres

Under the hood, the Octavia RS 245 is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 242bhp and 370Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph. The feature highlights include limited slip differential, vRS mode button on the centre console which allows you to adjust engine characteristics, electronic assistant and stability control systems. In terms of safety, it gets nine airbags AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS, ESC, EBD, MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock). 

Skoda Octavia Interior

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 features distinctive design highlights in the form of gloss black elements for air-inlets, grille, ORVMs, spoiler and trapezoidal tailpipes. The vehicle sits on 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels and a modern fascia with quad LED headlights. As for the interior, it gets black Alcantara seats with RS logo, three-spoke flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel with paddle-shift and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. Additionally, the Octavia RS 245 also gets dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 12-way electrically-adjustable driver and front passenger seats with lumbar support and three programmable memory functions for the driver seat.

Photo Source: TBHP

  • Skoda
  • Octavia
  • Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.68 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 21.66 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.82 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 20.23 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.99 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.45 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1071 Likes
162541 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
103900 Views

