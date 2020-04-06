MSRDC demolishes Amrutanjan bridge on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

- 190-year old Amrutanjan bridge demolished

- The debris of the bridge is expected to be cleared by 15 April

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) demolished the Amrutanjan bridge located on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday. Inaugurated back in 1830, the bridge connected the cities of Mumbai and Pune through Lonavala, a popular hill station.

The bridge was stopped for vehicular use and a decision was taken to demolish the bridge as its pillars caused a bottleneck on the expressway that otherwise has six lanes on either side. The permission to demolish the bridge was approved a few years ago although the plans came to a halt as traffic would have to be stopped for a considerable amount of days.

Due to the lockdown, courtesy of the Coronavirus pandemic, the plan to demolish the bridge was given the green signal and it was brought down yesterday. The debris of the bridge will be cleared beginning 5 April up to 15 April, which is when the lockdown is scheduled to end.