Tesla working on ventilator made from electric car parts

April 06, 2020, 11:58 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Tesla working on ventilator made from electric car parts

- Developing ventilators for COVID-19 patients using car parts 

- Borrows components from Tesla Model 3

In view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tesla has posted a video on the company’s YouTube channel featuring engineers working on a prototype ventilator. The company is building the ventilator from car components. The company has also drawn flak for attempting to build a new ventilator rather than utilizing an existing design. However, the reason behind this is explained in the video where the engineer claims that the company has decided to use existing parts as they are confident about its reliability and is also available in volume. 

As seen in the video, the equipment borrows components from the Model 3 infotainment system. This includes, touchscreen display panel with computer system to track the intake of oxygen and output of carbon dioxide, lithium-ion battery, as well as pumps, compressors, tubes and an oxygen mixing chamber. Although, the car parts have proven their reliability in vehicles, this prototype ventilator is far from being production-ready and is due from approval by the authorities. Click here to watch the video. 

  • Tesla
