BMW Z4 driven - Now in pictures

April 07, 2020, 11:31 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
987 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW Z4 driven - Now in pictures

BMW is well-known to have a wide range of roadsters that have provided the utmost driving pleasure. One such engrossing roadster is the open-top two-seater sports car - the Z4. In fact, BMW says that the latest iteration of the Z4 takes this classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. While our first drive review explains this well, here's a picture gallery explaining its features in detail.

BMW Z4 Exterior

Though the new Z4 gets more of an evolutionary styling over the older model, there's no second thought in saying that it's proper eye candy. 

BMW Z4 Exterior

This attention-grabbing Z4 Roadster is similar to the Z4 concept that was showcased a couple of years ago. Its bumper gets larger air intakes with the fog lamps neatly integrated in the design.

BMW Z4 Exterior

Apart from the LED treatment and smoked finish for the headlamps, the wide kidney grille up front is another element that helps grab all the attention for the model.

BMW Z4 Exterior

Customers can visually spruce up the car's look further with a Sport line or M Sport package. This M40i convertible rides on 19-inch M light alloys as a standard fitment.

BMW Z4 Exterior

Round at the back, it's complete with a sharp look thanks to the wraparound LED taillights, a gloss black finished bumper and the twin exhaust tips.

BMW Z4 Exterior

Yet, the most eye-catching thing is the soft top that opens and closes electrically in ten seconds at the touch of a button. 

BMW Z4 Interior

It opens up to reveal a cabin with a revised and modernized cockpit. It gets a leather and Alcantara interior sporting blue contrast stitching with blue piping.

BMW Z4 Interior

Then, there's this 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster in a hexagonal frame, while a high-resolution touchscreen information display gets a prominent position in the centre of the dashboard.

BMW Z4 Interior

BMW Live Cockpit Professional is available with adaptive navigation system with 3D maps, the next generation BMW iDrive with touch controller and even wireless Apple Car Play.

BMW Z4 Exterior

This BMW Z4 M40i comes powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed steptronic sport transmission.

BMW Z4 Exterior

It's capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. Like all BMW models, this one too gets 50:50 weight distribution for an optimum drive with power sent only to the rear wheels.

BMW Z4 Exterior
  • BMW
  • BMW Z4
  • Z4
  • Z4 M 40i
BMW Z4 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 82.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 83.9 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 76.39 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 84.54 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 78.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 76.66 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 79.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 73.38 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 74.37 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

251 Likes
29041 Views

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Want to buy your first premium car and are as c ...

1091 Likes
334523 Views

