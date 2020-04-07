BMW Z4 driven - Now in pictures

BMW is well-known to have a wide range of roadsters that have provided the utmost driving pleasure. One such engrossing roadster is the open-top two-seater sports car - the Z4. In fact, BMW says that the latest iteration of the Z4 takes this classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. While our first drive review explains this well, here's a picture gallery explaining its features in detail.

Though the new Z4 gets more of an evolutionary styling over the older model, there's no second thought in saying that it's proper eye candy.

This attention-grabbing Z4 Roadster is similar to the Z4 concept that was showcased a couple of years ago. Its bumper gets larger air intakes with the fog lamps neatly integrated in the design.

Apart from the LED treatment and smoked finish for the headlamps, the wide kidney grille up front is another element that helps grab all the attention for the model.

Customers can visually spruce up the car's look further with a Sport line or M Sport package. This M40i convertible rides on 19-inch M light alloys as a standard fitment.

Round at the back, it's complete with a sharp look thanks to the wraparound LED taillights, a gloss black finished bumper and the twin exhaust tips.

Yet, the most eye-catching thing is the soft top that opens and closes electrically in ten seconds at the touch of a button.

It opens up to reveal a cabin with a revised and modernized cockpit. It gets a leather and Alcantara interior sporting blue contrast stitching with blue piping.

Then, there's this 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster in a hexagonal frame, while a high-resolution touchscreen information display gets a prominent position in the centre of the dashboard.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional is available with adaptive navigation system with 3D maps, the next generation BMW iDrive with touch controller and even wireless Apple Car Play.

This BMW Z4 M40i comes powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed steptronic sport transmission.

It's capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. Like all BMW models, this one too gets 50:50 weight distribution for an optimum drive with power sent only to the rear wheels.