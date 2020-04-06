New Mercedes-AMG E63 spied in station wagon guise

- Expected to debut in a few weeks’ time

- Will be powered by a twin-turbo V8 making 620+bhp

Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off the new and updated E-Class last month. As with all Three-Pointed Stars, an AMG derivative of the new E isn’t too far. And our spy sleuths have already caught the upcoming E63 AMG in the station wagon guise with minimal camouflage near the carmaker’s Affalterbach headquarters.

The revamped E63 will get a new fascia with AMG’s characteristic Panamericana grille. Meanwhile, the usual recipe of aggressive bumpers with massive air-vents are seen on the test mule as well. Interestingly, the prototype was sitting on 19-inch wheels with Michelin Alpin winter tyres, but we do expect slightly bigger and more track-oriented tyres to be offered.

Other changes seen here are the wider wheel arches, quad-exhaust and blacked-out diffuser set-up at the back, and small spoiler mounted on the roof of the station wagon. The sedan version might get a sportier design on the boot lid along with a lip-mounted spoiler. On the inside, the latest version of the MBUX will be present along with all the usual AMG bits.

Under the bulging hood, the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 will be carried over from the outgoing car. However, it will surely be tuned with the S model expected to have an output over 620bhp. A 48-volt mild-hybrid in the AMG line-up is also rumoured and it might debut with the E.

When it arrives, the new E63 will lock horns with the likes of Audi RS6 and BMW M5, both of which are also due for an update. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to CarWale.