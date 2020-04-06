Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Harrier March sales compared against MG Hector and Jeep Compass

Tata Harrier March sales compared against MG Hector and Jeep Compass

April 06, 2020, 07:18 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
2454 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Harrier March sales compared against MG Hector and Jeep Compass

- Harrier recorded sales of 632 units in March

- Hector and Compass clocked 1,402 and 163 units, respectively

- Mid-SUV segment registered 37 per cent decline in year-on-year sales

Tata Motors has dispatched 632 units of the BS6 Harrier in March 2020. In comparison, MG shipped 1,402 units of the Hector, while Jeep pushed out 163 units of the Compass last month.

That said, the bestselling SUV in the segment was the Kia Seltos, followed by the all-new Hyundai Creta. On the other hand, Nissan dispatched 632 units of the Kicks, while the Renault Duster clocked 150 units in March.

Tata Motors launched the BS6 Harrier at the Auto Expo 2020, but sales began in March. However, the COVID-19 outbreak affected its sales as production had to be halted. The Tata Harrier sales fell 75 per cent year-on-year, while the overall mid-SUV segment registered a decline of 37 per cent year-on-year. These are testing times for the Indian automotive industry, which is crippled by the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the 21-day lockdown, carmakers had to shut operations at their manufacturing facilities. This also resulted in lower dispatches as manufacturers had to stop factory shipments from mid-March.

  • Tata
  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • MG
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.78 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 17.43 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.48 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 16.85 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.64 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.44 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 16.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.48 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.44 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2531 Likes
212798 Views

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

The Jeep Compass finally in flesh. This is the ...

835 Likes
106834 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in