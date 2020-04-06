Tata Harrier March sales compared against MG Hector and Jeep Compass

- Harrier recorded sales of 632 units in March

- Hector and Compass clocked 1,402 and 163 units, respectively

- Mid-SUV segment registered 37 per cent decline in year-on-year sales

Tata Motors has dispatched 632 units of the BS6 Harrier in March 2020. In comparison, MG shipped 1,402 units of the Hector, while Jeep pushed out 163 units of the Compass last month.

That said, the bestselling SUV in the segment was the Kia Seltos, followed by the all-new Hyundai Creta. On the other hand, Nissan dispatched 632 units of the Kicks, while the Renault Duster clocked 150 units in March.

Tata Motors launched the BS6 Harrier at the Auto Expo 2020, but sales began in March. However, the COVID-19 outbreak affected its sales as production had to be halted. The Tata Harrier sales fell 75 per cent year-on-year, while the overall mid-SUV segment registered a decline of 37 per cent year-on-year. These are testing times for the Indian automotive industry, which is crippled by the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the 21-day lockdown, carmakers had to shut operations at their manufacturing facilities. This also resulted in lower dispatches as manufacturers had to stop factory shipments from mid-March.