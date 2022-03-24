CarWale
    Second edition of Indian Automotive Consumer Canvass (IACC) 2022 to go live tomorrow

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The survey focuses on assessing the buying behavior and preference changes among vehicle buying consumers

    - Participants stand a chance to interact with the captains of the industry 

    Back in 2021, CarWale had released the country’s largest, most widespread, and deep-rooted survey for four-wheelers and two-wheeler customers. This time around, Mobility Outlook has geared up to organise the second edition of the Indian Automotive Consumer Canvass (IACC) 2022 on 25 March, 2022 between 11 am to 12 noon. The IACC 2022 is powered by Axis Bank and supported by CarTrade, CarWale, and Bikewale. The survey will focus on assessing the buyer behavior and preference changes among vehicle-buying consumers. 

    The findings of this nationwide survey have been corroborated by the validation partner, Frost & Sullivan, which will be released at panel discussion tomorrow. The panel discussion will be participated by several senior stakeholders from India’s automotive industry, including Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, C S Vigneshwar, Secretary, FADA, Sumit Bali, Group Executive, and Head – Retail Lending and Payments, Axis Bank, Kaushik Madhavan, Independent Consultant, Frost & Sullivan, and Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO – Consumer Business, CarTrade Tech. The panel will be moderated by Deepangshu Dev Sarmah, Editor, Mobility Outlook. 

    This eminent list of panelists will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic and related slowdown in vehicle sales have impacted the overall buying behavior among potential consumers. Interested participants can click here to join, and also have an opportunity to listen and interact with captains of the industry. 

    700bhp Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed as a swansong

