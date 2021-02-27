CarWale
    Renault Kiger with accessories - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    The latest compact SUV Renault Kiger is now on sale and comes with many customisation options. We have already told you about the various accessory packs that a customer can opt for, and now we have detailed pictures of the vehicle adorning these accessories. Here's its picture gallery giving you an idea of how the new Kiger looks with all these accessories.

    Rear View

    As mentioned in our earlier articles, prospective buyers can choose between five different accessory packs that can be bought from any authorised Renault dealership.

    Gear Selector Dial

    These include Smart, Smart+, SUV, Attractive, and Essential accessory packs, which comprise different accessories to enhance the SUV's style, practicality, and even comfort.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    All the chrome elements that you see like the grille liner, DRL garnish, chrome applique, and window frame kit are part of the attractive pack.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    These include chrome embellishments for the bumper, C-Pillar, tailgate, and many more parts that can be customised according to a customer's need.

    Wheel

    Then, the skid plates, body cladding, scuttles, etc. are a part of the SUV pack to further add that macho appeal to the Kiger.

    Dashboard

    Even inside, owners can have 3D floor mats, air purifier, ambient lighting, a trunk light, wireless charger, and more as a part of the Smart and Smart+ pack.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Apart from the bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, and other accessories that you see in the images, customers also get the option of different car covers.

    Front Row Seats

    All of the detailed pricing and availability of these customisation packs can be checked at the Renault dealership. These can be bought as a package or individually as separate accessories as well.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.45 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
