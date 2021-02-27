Renault Kiger with accessories - Now in pictures

The latest compact SUV Renault Kiger is now on sale and comes with many customisation options. We have already told you about the various accessory packs that a customer can opt for, and now we have detailed pictures of the vehicle adorning these accessories. Here's its picture gallery giving you an idea of how the new Kiger looks with all these accessories.

As mentioned in our earlier articles, prospective buyers can choose between five different accessory packs that can be bought from any authorised Renault dealership.

These include Smart, Smart+, SUV, Attractive, and Essential accessory packs, which comprise different accessories to enhance the SUV's style, practicality, and even comfort.

All the chrome elements that you see like the grille liner, DRL garnish, chrome applique, and window frame kit are part of the attractive pack.

These include chrome embellishments for the bumper, C-Pillar, tailgate, and many more parts that can be customised according to a customer's need.

Then, the skid plates, body cladding, scuttles, etc. are a part of the SUV pack to further add that macho appeal to the Kiger.

Even inside, owners can have 3D floor mats, air purifier, ambient lighting, a trunk light, wireless charger, and more as a part of the Smart and Smart+ pack.

Apart from the bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, and other accessories that you see in the images, customers also get the option of different car covers.

All of the detailed pricing and availability of these customisation packs can be checked at the Renault dealership. These can be bought as a package or individually as separate accessories as well.