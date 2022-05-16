Renault inaugurates two new outlets in Delhi-NCR

- Renault inaugurates two new outlets – Renault Delhi North and Renault Sonipat

- Both outlets will offer awide range of accessories and modern equipment

Renault has strengthened its foothold in the Indian market with the inauguration of two new dealerships in Delhi-NCR, namely – Renault Delhi North and Renault Sonipat. Both the outlets will have a wide range of accessories and modern equipment to meet customer requirements. These newly inaugurated dealership outlets are believed to be designed according to the Renault Store concept, which highlights the value of the brand, products, services, and accessories in a modern and more effective manner.

The Renault Delhi North dealership spreads over an area of 3,600sq.ft and has the capacity to hold three display cars. This dealership is located at G.T.K Road, Industrial Road, Azadpur, Delhi. Further, the workshop facility is spread across an area of 16,200 sq.ft. and is equipped with seven mechanical bays and two body shop bays. The workshop is located at 26, Rajasthani Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, GT Karnal Road, Delhi.

The second dealership, Renault Sonipat spreads over an area of 6,200sq.ft. and has the capacity to hold three display cars and it also includes five body shop bays. This dealership is located at E – 56/57, Industrial Area, Sonipat. The workshop facility is spread across 8,800 sq.ft. and has six mechanical bays. This facility is located at Kabirpur Bye pass road, Near Sai Mandir, Sonipat.

Pan-India Renault now has more than 500 sales and over 530 service touchpoints, which also include over 250 workshop on wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.