Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition launched at Rs 50.20 lakhs

Land Rover has introduced the 2018 Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition in India to commemorate six successful years. Priced at Rs 50.20 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India), the Evoque Landmark Edition gets a host of cosmetic upgrades. The newly launched Evoque Landmark Edition is based on SE variant.



To distinguish it from the regular model, the Evoque Landmark Edition gets dynamic body style kit, body coloured lower door cladding, a graphite atlas grille, bonnet, fender vent and tailgate lettering. The SUV is offered with a carpathian grey contrast roof and a choice of three exterior colours which includes moraine blue. To complete its distinctive look, the Landmark Edition sits on gloss black 18-inch wheels.



As for the interior, the Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition gets grained ebony leather seats with contrasting light lunar stitching and perforated mid-section. The vehicle also features dark satin brushed aluminium centre console trim that further enhances its premium quotient. Features like keyless entry and powered gesture tailgate is also standard on the Landmark Edition.



Under the hood, the Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel motor which generates 177bhp of power and 430Nm of peak torque. The SUV is capable of achieving a top speed of 195kmph while it claims to sprint from 0-100kmph in about nine seconds.



Speaking on the new launch Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd said, “The Range Rover Evoque has brought Range Rover luxury and refinement to new customers around the world and in India. Its critically acclaimed design, desirability and all-terrain capability has been further enhanced with the Model Year 2018 Range Rover Landmark Edition and we are happy to offer it to our discerning customers. With its striking looks and updated feature set, we are confident that the Range Rover Evoque fan base will grow even further.”