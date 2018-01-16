Brazilian-spec Ford EcoSport Storm images leaked

Brazil-bound Ford EcoSport Storm images have been leaked online ahead of its official debut later this year. Based on what can be seen, the vehicle gets a revised front grille and more feature upgrades for the interior. It is highly unlikely that Ford will be introducing the EcoSport Storm in India anytime soon.



To distinguish it from the regular EcoSport, the EcoSport Storm gets the 'Storm' badging in the centre along with matte black finish all around the vehicle. The vehicle sits on 17-inch alloy wheels and features black body decals all around the vehicle. As for the interior, the SUV gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a dual-tone orange and grey finish on the centre console which houses the AC controls.



Mechanically, the Ford EcoSport Storm is powered by a 2.0-litre Direct Flex engine that is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission which powers all-four wheels. The petrol version generates about 168bhp of power and 202Nm of torque, while the diesel version generates 174bhp of power and 221Nm of torque respectively.

Image Source: Tracionando