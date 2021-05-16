Porsche tuning specialist Techart’s upcoming 911 likely to make 800bhp

- The car will have aerodynamically improved bodywork over the standard 911 Turbo S.

- The interior of the car will be both lavish and sporty in keeping with the high performance theme.

Techart is a German tuning firm that is known for its ultra-refined performance and interior packages for the Porsche 911 range, especially the full-fat Turbo range. Their upcoming GTstreet R performance model is most likely to be presented in the upcoming weeks.

The front of the GTstreet R will have aerodynamically improved bodywork over the “standard” 911 Turbo S. Carbon fibre flaps will ensure improved air flow on the new front apron. The carbon fibre front hood with large GT3-like air inlets will be present to reduce lift at the front. The rear, on the other side, will feature an aerodynamic carbon fibre spoiler. Insiders report that an additional rear wing profile can be extended variably to maximise downforce on the racetrack. Besides the spoiler, Techart is expected to give the rear a more aggressive apron compared to the Zuffenhausen models with a large carbon diffuser. This sports exhaust system is said to deliver a deep sound.

Performance of the engine under the hugest of wings can only be guessed. With the performance increase for the 911 Turbo S being 60bhp and 100Nm to a total of 710hp and 900 Nm, a total power output of around 800bhp is expected for the second power stage. This means that the Techart GTstreet R will be significantly faster than its counterpart from the Zuffenhausen factory. Techart is known for their handcrafted interior refinement programs. For the predecessor, a clubsport package with roll bars, sports seats and individualized steering wheels were available. We expect the same to come for the new model, too, without having to do without standard comfort features of the base model.

