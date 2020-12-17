- Nissan LEAF has prevented 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering the environment

- Nissan LEAF set the standard for mainstream electric vehicles

World’s first mass market all-electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF celebrates 10th anniversary with a historic milestone. The globally popular Nissan LEAF EV is driven by more than 1,80,000 EV enthusiasts across Europe. In the last 10 years the Nissan LEAF owners have prevented a massive 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere every year, while covering enough kilometres to drive around the earth 4,00,000 times. The Japanese car manufacturer, further adds that the LEAF owners have collectively travelled approximately 16 billion clean air kilometres since launch.

Speaking on the milestone achievement, Gianluca de Ficchy, Chairman of Nissan AMIEO, said, 'With more than half a million LEAF sold globally, customers continue to embrace this pioneering electric vehicle. In celebrating how far we have come, we are pleased to highlight the impact our owners have made, leading us all towards a greener future. We are immensely proud of LEAF and our EV heritage and look forward to its innovative future.'

Interestingly, the total number of LEAF sold globally has successfully prevented 2.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from entering the environment. It would take almost 100,000,000 trees to remove that amount of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere if released directly. In other terms, the Nissan LEAF regenerates 744kWh of clean energy every year when driven 18,000 kilometres, which is enough to power a mobile phone for about 372 years.

As for the 10 years celebration, Nissan and the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour bring excitement to some lucky LEAF owners who will have the opportunity to receive the UCL Trophy at home and enjoy a virtual exchange with UEFA ambassadors, such as the legend Clarence Seedorf. From December to February, the UCL Trophy will be travelling to Spain, Italy, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom.