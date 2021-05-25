All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover revealed in Monaco

- All-new Ariya will feature a competitive range of battery capacities and the e-4ORCE drivetrain.

- Expected to go on sale in Europe later this year.

Nissan’s upcoming all-electric crossover called Ariya has made its first public appearance around the iconic Circuit de Monaco in the glamourous French Riviera. As part of the public unveiling, Nissan had its newest crossover do a few laps of the famous street circuit which has hosted Nissan’s journey in Formula E.

Combining strong performance, connected technologies and a radical new EV design, the Ariya all-electric crossover is the newest launch towards Nissan’s electric future. According to the brand, it features a competitive range of battery capacities and the e-4ORCE drivetrain.

Nissan’s electrification strategy draws on over a decade of EV expertise and transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road, in order to offer the best possible electric vehicle offering for customers. This season, the Nissan Formula E team has enhanced its competitiveness to its production EVs. New for the 2020/2021 season, the team has named car No. 22 after Nissan's all-electric Leaf road car and car No. 23 after the Ariya all-electric crossover SUV.