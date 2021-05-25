CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover revealed in Monaco

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    288 Views
    All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover revealed in Monaco

    - All-new Ariya will feature a competitive range of battery capacities and the e-4ORCE drivetrain. 

    - Expected to go on sale in Europe later this year.  

    Nissan’s upcoming all-electric crossover called Ariya has made its first public appearance around the iconic Circuit de Monaco in the glamourous French Riviera. As part of the public unveiling, Nissan had its newest crossover do a few laps of the famous street circuit which has hosted Nissan’s journey in Formula E.  

    Combining strong performance, connected technologies and a radical new EV design, the Ariya all-electric crossover is the newest launch towards Nissan’s electric future. According to the brand, it features a competitive range of battery capacities and the e-4ORCE drivetrain. 

    Nissan’s electrification strategy draws on over a decade of EV expertise and transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road, in order to offer the best possible electric vehicle offering for customers. This season, the Nissan Formula E team has enhanced its competitiveness to its production EVs. New for the 2020/2021 season, the team has named car No. 22 after Nissan's all-electric Leaf road car and car No. 23 after the Ariya all-electric crossover SUV.  

    Nissan Leaf EV Image
    Nissan Leaf EV
    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai India halts operations at Chennai plant from 25 to 29 May
     Next 
    Next-gen BMW M2 to reportedly get 450 horsepower and six-speed manual

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-electric Nissan Ariya crossover revealed in Monaco