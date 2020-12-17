CarWale
    New Toyota Innova Crysta detailed accessories list

    New Toyota Innova Crysta detailed accessories list

    Jay Shah

    - Wireless charging and an air purifier offered as add-ons

    - Accessories can be availed with a warranty from nearest Toyota outlet

    The Innova Crysta got updated last month with a new front fascia and feature additions to the cabin. With the new look, the Crysta can be personalised further with a host of new accessories launched by the car-maker. We give you complete details of the available fittings. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    While there are few utilitarian equipments on the list, one can customise their car with highlights such as illuminated scuff plates, roof rails, and chrome inserts on door handles, door visors, side moulding, license plate area, and tail lamps. To increase the overall practicality of the MPV, there is a roof rack, auto-folding mirrors, fore-and-aft bumper protectors, and side step on offer. The rear of the new Crysta which mostly remained unchanged can be brightened up with decorative bling which includes rear door, bumper and spoiler chrome garnish, and a rear bike protector guard.   

    Toyota Innova Crysta USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    On the inside, the top-spec variants are fitted with new Camel Tan (beige) leather seats. The optional fitments include a wireless charger for the second row, an air ioniser and a useful tyre-pressure monitor system. While all these are equipped as standard on the top-spec variants in the international markets, Indian buyers have to pay a premium price. Another value accessory is the windscreen mounted Digital Video Recorder (DVR) beneficial for recording the traffic in the front with a playback function in case one meets with a mishap. 

    The bookings for the Innova Crysta can be made at the dealerships as well as digitally on the company’s official website. Apart from the visual changes, the mechanicals remains the same with a 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic torque converter transmission.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.02 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.74 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.30 Lakh
