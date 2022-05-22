Next-generation India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class to arrive in 2023

-Next year will be 30 years of the E-Class

-Will have a full-electric version

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will arrive in 2023 and was announced by the company while revealing its global plans for the future. This will be the sixth generation of the E-Class and more importantly will mark 30 years since Mercedes introduced the E-Class badge.

The automaker also revealed that alongside the next-gen E-Class, there will be a full-electric version of the car developed on their EVA2 modular platform and is being created keeping the Chinese market in mind.

This next-generation E-Class has been spied testing multiple times and indicates that it too will join the new C-Class in terms of taking its design cues from the latest generation S-Class. Our spy images indicate that it will flush door handles, a large front grille and a low slung design.

The current crop of powertrain options is expected to continue unchanged with this list including petrol, petrol-hybrid and diesel engine options. The new E-Class will be joined by the likes of a new generation of the Jaguar XF, Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series.