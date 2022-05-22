CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Next-generation India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class to arrive in 2023

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    171 Views
    Next-generation India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class to arrive in 2023

    -Next year will be 30 years of the E-Class

    -Will have a full-electric version

    The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will arrive in 2023 and was announced by the company while revealing its global plans for the future. This will be the sixth generation of the E-Class and more importantly will mark 30 years since Mercedes introduced the E-Class badge. 

    The automaker also revealed that alongside the next-gen E-Class, there will be a full-electric version of the car developed on their EVA2 modular platform and is being created keeping the Chinese market in mind. 

    This next-generation E-Class has been spied testing multiple times and indicates that it too will join the new C-Class in terms of taking its design cues from the latest generation S-Class. Our spy images indicate that it will flush door handles, a large front grille and a low slung design. 

    The current crop of powertrain options is expected to continue unchanged with this list including petrol, petrol-hybrid and diesel engine options. The new E-Class will be joined by the likes of a new generation of the Jaguar XF, Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series.   

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    ₹ 66.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV Max driven — Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue facelift: What to expect?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    827 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 78.94 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 84.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 76.27 Lakh
    Pune₹ 79.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 82.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 74.35 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 80.90 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 73.28 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 74.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    827 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-generation India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class to arrive in 2023