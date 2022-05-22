CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV Max driven — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    The Tata Nexon EV is one of the best-selling electric cars in India. Still, to further help its customers overcome some amount of range anxiety, the carmaker decided to bring in a long-range model. The Nexon EV Max is based on the existing Nexon EV but with a bigger battery pack. We recently drove it and here are the pictures from its first drive.

    Visually, the new Tata Nexon EV Max is identical to the regular model. However, this time the SUV comes in a new exclusive Intensi-Teal colour.

    Along with this, there are two more body colours — Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Besides, all Nexon EV Max variants will come in dual-tone colours as standard.

    Now, in terms of powertrain, this updated electric subcompact SUV comes with a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack and an extended ARAI-certified range of 437km.

    It continues to be powered by a permanent magnet synchronous AC motor but paired with a larger battery pack. Thus, the motor now has a power output of 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

    As a result, its performance has also been boosted and this EV Max goes from 0-100kmph in less than nine seconds. Moreover, it has an electronically limited top speed of 140kmph.

    In terms of interior layout and design, it is similar to the standard EV. However, to offer a little more to the buyers, it boasts a new Makaran interior and ventilated front seats.

    Features-wise, it comes with a new jewelled controller knob with display, a wireless phone charger, air purifier, cruise control, and even smartwatch integration, among others.

    It continues to get three driving modes including eco, city, and sport. However, a new addition is the multi-mode regeneration function to help in energy recuperation.

    As for safety, it comes equipped with dual airbags, all-four disc brakes, ESP, roll-over mitigation, Hill Hold, and Hill Descent Control. Then, there's ISOFIX, emergency stop light, brake disc wiping, etc.

    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Next-generation India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class to arrive in 2023

