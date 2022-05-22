CarWale
    Hyundai Venue facelift: What to expect?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai Venue facelift: What to expect?

    The Hyundai Venue facelift test mule was spotted on Indian roads on multiple occasions. The Venue facelift will get new cosmetic and feature updates over the current model, while mechanically it might continue to be powered by existing engine options. As we gear up for its anticipated launch sometime soon, here’s what we know about the upcoming Venue facelift.

    Exterior

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to get a redesigned fascia featuring a tweaked grille with a split headlamp setup and an updated bumper. As seen in the spy shots, the side profile does not appear to be too different from the current model, except for a set of redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. The rear profile might get significant upgrades in the form of sleek LED taillights and reflectors on the redesigned bumper. 

    Interior 

    The interior details are currently scarce and the company chooses to be tight-lipped about the new feature list in the updated Venue. However, we expect to see an updated dashboard layout and revised upholstery to regenerate buyers’ interest in this model. Further, some of the new features in the 2022 Creta might also be introduced in the Venue facelift. 

    Engine

    The current model is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm. It is to be seen if the updated model will also get similar engine options. 

    Recently, the base variant of the Venue facelift was spied testing in the country and you can read about it here. More details about the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be known in the days to come.

