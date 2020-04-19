Please Tell Us Your City

New-gen Skoda Octavia India launch delayed

April 19, 2020, 12:54 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
14610 Views
Be the first to comment
New-gen Skoda Octavia India launch delayed

- Fourth-gen Skoda Octavia launch will take place in 2021

- The launch is likely to have been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Skoda India showcased a number of products at the Auto Expo 2020 ahead of their launch that will take place in the coming months. The company had previously planned to launch the next-gen Octavia by the end of 2020 but now, it has been postponed.

According to Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda India, the fourth generation Octavia will be launched in India in 2021. The launch is likely to have been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company launched the Octavia RS 245 in India back in February this year, which is based on the previous-gen model.

The new Skoda Octavia, in its 2020 avatar, will receive sleeker headlamps, puddle lamps, Coupe-like roofline, LED tail lights and the Skoda lettering on the bootlid. Inside, the model comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, new two-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console. Also on offer will be the Shift-by-wire gearstick.

Powertrain options on the next-gen Skoda Octavia currently include a 1.0-litre, three cylinder turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre, four cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TSI petrol unit. The diesel powertrain is a 2.0-litre TDI motor. Skoda has not said which of these engine options would be available with the India-spec model. A 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit with a CNG option cannot be ruled out either. 

