New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class production-ready model spied testing

-Will be underpinned by new MRA2 platform

-Expected to launch sometime in 2021

The next-generation Mercedes C-Class has been under testing for quite some time now. We brought you the spy images of the early prototype model earlier in May this year. This time round more clear pictures of the W206 production-ready model has surfaced wearing less disguise than before.

The new spy shots reveal more details of the upcoming model which will be based on the company’s new MRA2 platform sharing components with the EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform underpinning the future generation of all EQ models. Visually, the new fifth-generation C-Class mimics the current C-Class featuring single-slat grille and air intakes on either side of the front bumper. It is expected to let go of the xenon pair headlights for a complete LED unit inspired from the recently launched S-Class. The side profile bears no cover and we can spot the sloping roofline with the body crease line now moved above the door handles. It also gets blacked-out OVRMs and B-pillar with a new design for the five-spoke alloy wheels. On the generously cloaked rear is the new set of sleek and wide tail lamps.

The forthcoming C-Class is expected to get a completely revamped cabin with style and features carried over from the newly upgraded sedans in the line-up. For starters, the new larger MBUX infotainment system is likely to be repositioned into the centre console with integrated controls for climate control.

Under the hood, the new C-Class will be offered in multiple options including petrol, diesel and a plug-in hybrid version. The electrified version will be coupled with the four-cylinder petrol engine offering an electric range up to 100kms on a single charge. We expect the new C-Class to break covers globally in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates.