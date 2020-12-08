Is this the Mahindra XUV500 based Ford SUV?

- New spy images reveal what could be the first product of the Mahindra and Ford collaboration

- The model is expected to be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

Last year, Mahindra and Ford announced a collaboration to jointly develop and sell vehicles in the Indian market. The spy image you see here could be that of the first product under the collaboration, based on the second generation XUV500.

As a part of the joint efforts, Ford and Mahindra plan to develop three new Utility Vehicles (UV’s), and one of them will be the model seen here, believed to share its underpinnings with the new XUV500.

As seen in the spy image, the Ford vehicle features a large, wide grille finished in a shade of black with horizontal chrome inserts, flanked by what seem to be three horizontal LED DRL’s on the side. The bumper is likely to get an X-shaped design, while the fog lights on either side are vertically mounted. Sitting on the lower end of the bumper is the air dam, which also gets a black paint job.

Codenamed as the W605, the new Ford mid-size SUV could be powered by Mahindra’s 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Upon launch, the model will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, and the Tata Harrier.

