CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Is this the Mahindra XUV500 based Ford SUV?

    Is this the Mahindra XUV500 based Ford SUV?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    28,404 Views
    Is this the Mahindra XUV500 based Ford SUV?

    - New spy images reveal what could be the first product of the Mahindra and Ford collaboration

    - The model is expected to be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

    Last year, Mahindra and Ford announced a collaboration to jointly develop and sell vehicles in the Indian market. The spy image you see here could be that of the first product under the collaboration, based on the second generation XUV500.

    As a part of the joint efforts, Ford and Mahindra plan to develop three new Utility Vehicles (UV’s), and one of them will be the model seen here, believed to share its underpinnings with the new XUV500.

    As seen in the spy image, the Ford vehicle features a large, wide grille finished in a shade of black with horizontal chrome inserts, flanked by what seem to be three horizontal LED DRL’s on the side. The bumper is likely to get an X-shaped design, while the fog lights on either side are vertically mounted. Sitting on the lower end of the bumper is the air dam, which also gets a black paint job.

    Codenamed as the W605, the new Ford mid-size SUV could be powered by Mahindra’s 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Upon launch, the model will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, and the Tata Harrier.

    Image Source

    Mahindra XUV500 Image
    Mahindra XUV500
    ₹ 13.58 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • XUV500
    • Mahindra XUV500
    • New XUV500
    • Mahindra New XUV500
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.49 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.61 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.39 Lakh
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars