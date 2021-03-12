New-gen Mahindra XUV500 continues testing; dashboard design leaked

- 2021 Mahindra XUV500 gets a dual-tone dashboard

- The model is expected to be launched later this year

Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this year, Mahindra continues testing the next generation XUV500. New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of the model, giving us a peek at its interior design.

As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 features a dual-tone interior theme of beige and black, a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, dual cup holders, rotary dial on the centre console, brushed aluminium inserts for the inner door handles, chrome surrounds for the AC vents, and a front arm rest. Previous spy images also revealed the instrument console of the model, details of which are available here.

On the outside, the new Mahindra XUV500 receives new front and rear bumpers, a new grille with six vertical slats, new LED headlamps, fog lights, multi-spoke alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, rear bumper-mounted reflectors, rear washer and wiper, an integrated spoiler and an antenna.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will include a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit will be standard, while it is too early to rule out the possibility of the new XUV500. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Image Source