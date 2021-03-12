BMW M340i sold out within a day of launch

- Launched at an introductory price of Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Assembled locally in India

BMW launched the M340i in India yesterday at a starting price of Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Within a day of the price-reveal of the performance sedan, the M340i is now sold out and customers interested in purchasing the speedster will have to join a waitlist. The bookings had commenced from 5 March for an amount of one lakh rupees. Although manufactured locally in India, the M340i was to be offered in limited numbers.

The talking point of the M340i is the 3.0-litre straight six turbocharged petrol engine churning out 387bhp and 500Nm of peak torque commanded by an eight-speed automatic transmission with power sent to all wheels by BMW’s xDrive system. The brand has claimed an eye-blinking 0 to 100kmph sprint time of 4.4 seconds. We have had a spin in the M340i and you can read our first-drive review here and watch the video below.

Visually, the M340i bears resemblance to the standard 3 Series but gets an additional silver accent on the ORVMs, and ‘M’ badging at the rear and on the front fenders. It is offered in three exterior shades – Tanzanite Blue, Dravit Grey, and Sunset Orange. It packs in M-specific highlights such as sport seats, seat belts, digital instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, head-up display, parking assist, and suspension with three driving modes – Comfort, Sport, and Sport +.