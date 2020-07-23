New-gen Mahindra Thar spotted yet again; likely to launch by end-2020

The launch of the new-gen Mahindra Thar is taking longer than expected. Well, Mahindra is still testing the Thar, as a production-spec prototype was spotted recently in India. The off-road SUV is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this year.

The new set of spy shots reveals the white paint scheme with a black hardtop underneath the heavy camouflage. The images also expose the electrically-adjustable wing mirrors, black fender claddings and the front bumper design. It also gets the bonnet clamps like the old model and recessed round headlamps and a seven-slot grille, a la Jeep Wrangler.

Besides the factory-fitted hard-top version, the new Mahindra Thar will also be offered with a soft-top as an option. With the generation change, Mahindra wants to broaden the Thar’s appeal to family buyers as well. In this regard, the new Mahindra Thar will feature a modern cabin and features like touchscreen display, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster and more. It is also expected to offer better on-road driving dynamics.

Powering the new Thar will be a 2.0-litre TGDI mStallion petrol motor that will produce 187bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The diesel version is expected to get a Mahindra Scorpio-sourced 2.2-litre mHawk unit producing around 140bhp. Both the engines will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission, while an automatic option is expected at launch.

