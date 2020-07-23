CarWale
    New-gen Mahindra Thar spotted yet again; likely to launch by end-2020

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    2 Views
    The launch of the new-gen Mahindra Thar is taking longer than expected. Well, Mahindra is still testing the Thar, as a production-spec prototype was spotted recently in India. The off-road SUV is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this year.

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Left Side View

    The new set of spy shots reveals the white paint scheme with a black hardtop underneath the heavy camouflage. The images also expose the electrically-adjustable wing mirrors, black fender claddings and the front bumper design. It also gets the bonnet clamps like the old model and recessed round headlamps and a seven-slot grille, a la Jeep Wrangler.

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 left rear three quarter

    Besides the factory-fitted hard-top version, the new Mahindra Thar will also be offered with a soft-top as an option. With the generation change, Mahindra wants to broaden the Thar’s appeal to family buyers as well. In this regard, the new Mahindra Thar will feature a modern cabin and features like touchscreen display, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster and more. It is also expected to offer better on-road driving dynamics.

    Mahindra New Thar BS6 Rear view

    Powering the new Thar will be a 2.0-litre TGDI mStallion petrol motor that will produce 187bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The diesel version is expected to get a Mahindra Scorpio-sourced 2.2-litre mHawk unit producing around 140bhp. Both the engines will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission, while an automatic option is expected at launch.

