    New Skoda Slavia deliveries to begin in India in March 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Skoda Slavia deliveries to begin in India in March 2022

    - Skoda Auto India has already commenced production of the Slavia

    - The model will be available in three variants across two powertrain options

    Last week, Skoda began production of the new Slavia sedan, ahead of its launch in India that will take place in March 2022. Now, we can confirm that the Czech automobile brand will also begin deliveries in the same month.

    Unveiled back in November 2021, the Skoda Slavia is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that underpins the Skoda Kushaq as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and the upcoming derivative of Volkswagen’s new sedan, which is likely to be called the Virtus. Coming back to the Slavia, the model will be powered by the company’s 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. A successor to the Rapid, the Slavia is a part of the carmaker’s plans to have six new launches in 2022, details of which are available here.

    In terms of exterior design, the Skoda Slavia features the signature butterfly grille, LED projector headlamps, fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, a black insert with a chrome strip and reflectors, Skoda lettering on the boot-lid, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Inside, the new Skoda Slavia will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch fully-digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, and dual-tone upholstery. Customers will be able to choose from three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style.

    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
