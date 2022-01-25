New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class spotted as public tests start

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class saloon was recently spotted undergoing public tests in its home base Stuttgart, Germany. Although the carmaker has already unveiled an all-electric EQE, the next-gen E-Class appears to be powered by an internal combustion engine. That said, the new-generation saloon could make its world debut later next year or at the beginning of 2024.

Despite being covered in heavy camo, the next-gen E-Class prototype offers few clues of its design language. To begin with, the exterior design of this E-Class is on a par with the new C-Class and flagship S-Class. That means, there will probably be sharper headlamps, more angular daytime running lights and a larger radiator grille with some space for sensors.

More importantly, if the spy shots are to go by, the upcoming E-Class will feature flush door handles à la the S-Class or EQS. Apart from that, the current-gen E-Class has sharp shoulder lines, which Mercedes has taken out in the E-Class prototype. What is more, the new rear lights on the new E-Class are likely to be inspired by the S-Class.

Although there are no pictures of the interior Mercedes is very likely to upgrade its interior, especially the fascia. Additionally, the new E-Class is expected to have a larger centre display and newer technology inside.

The saloon is most likely to be available in petrol and diesel engine options with some form of hybrid integration. In fact, as Mercedes is moving closer to its goal of carbon neutrality, we cannot exclude the possibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the new-generation E-Class. Meanwhile, the high-performance AMG models will arrive sometime later on.