CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class spotted as public tests start

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    481 Views
    New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class spotted as public tests start

    The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class saloon was recently spotted undergoing public tests in its home base Stuttgart, Germany. Although the carmaker has already unveiled an all-electric EQE, the next-gen E-Class appears to be powered by an internal combustion engine. That said, the new-generation saloon could make its world debut later next year or at the beginning of 2024.

    Mercedes-Benz Front View

    Despite being covered in heavy camo, the next-gen E-Class prototype offers few clues of its design language. To begin with, the exterior design of this E-Class is on a par with the new C-Class and flagship S-Class. That means, there will probably be sharper headlamps, more angular daytime running lights and a larger radiator grille with some space for sensors.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Side View

    More importantly, if the spy shots are to go by, the upcoming E-Class will feature flush door handles à la the S-Class or EQS. Apart from that, the current-gen E-Class has sharp shoulder lines, which Mercedes has taken out in the E-Class prototype. What is more, the new rear lights on the new E-Class are likely to be inspired by the S-Class.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Rear Three Quarter

    Although there are no pictures of the interior Mercedes is very likely to upgrade its interior, especially the fascia. Additionally, the new E-Class is expected to have a larger centre display and newer technology inside.

    Mercedes-Benz Rear View

    The saloon is most likely to be available in petrol and diesel engine options with some form of hybrid integration. In fact, as Mercedes is moving closer to its goal of carbon neutrality, we cannot exclude the possibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the new-generation E-Class. Meanwhile, the high-performance AMG models will arrive sometime later on.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    ₹ 65.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Haval Dargo trademark registered in India
     Next 
    New Skoda Slavia deliveries to begin in India in March 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    771 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.54 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 78.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 82.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 76.14 Lakh
    Pune₹ 78.15 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 78.69 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 72.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 79.36 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 73.10 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 72.92 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    771 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class spotted as public tests start