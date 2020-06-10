New Skoda Octavia gets 'Exit Warning' feature

- The 'Exit Warning' feature is a part of ‘Blind Spot Detection’ system

The fourth generation Skoda Octavia is the first Skoda model in the UK to get the ‘Exit Warning’ feature. The technology is designed to help reduce the number of instances of ‘dooring’ - where a cyclist is hit by the door of a parked vehicle opened by a passenger or driver. The ‘Exit Warning’ feature is part of the ‘Blind Spot Detection’ system, which is available as standard from the SE L First Edition.

The 'Exit Warning' system uses sensors to monitor the rear and sides of the vehicle when stationary. If a cyclist is detected, the system will warn the driver through a series of visual warnings and by sounding an alert, both of which will continue until the hazard has passed or the doors have been closed. Working on both the front and rear of the car, the alert will help in reducing the chance of passengers swinging their doors open and causing a possible collision. Moreover, the company claims that the cameras in the new Octavia are capable of observing possible hazards to the rear of the vehicle up to a distance of 35 metres and at an angle of about 120-degrees.

‘Predictive Cycling Protection’ triggers a cascade of warnings to the driver if a cyclist is detected ahead – and will even engage the emergency brakes if necessary, to avoid any possible accident. Another innovative piece of technology is the ‘Turn Assist’, which will be introduced for the first time in any Skoda, while the Octavia is the first vehicle in its class to have the safety feature. Using the on-board cameras, the system will monitor oncoming traffic when turning right at a junction, as well as identify cyclists and pedestrians. If immediate danger is detected when executing a manoeuvre, the vehicle will be brought to a complete standstill, triggering the warning signal and preventing a possible collision. The ‘Turn Assist’ feature will be available from November 2020.

The ‘Collision Avoidance Assist’ is another first for Skoda. The front cameras of the vehicle are able to detect an impending accident and perform a controlled evasive manoeuvre around the hazard, be that a cyclist or another vehicle. The system uses real-time data provided by the array of cameras and radars to calculate the most appropriate, and crucially the safest, trajectory around the potential danger.

The new-generation Skoda Octavia was due for launch in India by the end of 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the launch has been postponed and it is expected to be introduced in India sometime in 2021.