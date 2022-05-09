New Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

- Will be offered in three variants

- Pre-bookings underway for Rs 50,000

Mercedes-Benz India is geared up to launch the new-gen C-Class in India tomorrow. While the bookings for the new luxury sedan commenced earlier this month, the prices and delivery schedule will be announced tomorrow.

On the outside, the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will sport a new face with sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped DRLs, new split LED tail lamps, a fresh design for the alloy wheels, and reworked front and rear bumpers. The luxury sedan will be offered in Obsidian Black, Selenite Grey, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Mojave Silver, and Cavansite Blue exterior shades.

Inside, the new C-Class will be offered with two monotone and one dual-tone leather upholstery. Besides this, the dashboard will be equipped with a digital driver’s display and vertically-placed 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment powered by the brand’s MBUX system. Other highlights of the new C-Class cabin will include reshaped aircon vents, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. To know more about it, click here.

Under the hood, the C-Class will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The C200 will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an output of 201bhp and 300Nm torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre oil burner pushes out 197bhp and 440Nm in the C220d guise. The range-topping C300d makes use of the same 2.0-litre diesel engine but has a tweaked performance of 262bhp and 550Nm of torque. We have driven the new Mercedes-Benz C300d and you can read our first-drive review here. All the engines are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard lending the motors a performance boost.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will rival the likes of the Volvo S60, BMW 3 Series, Skoda Superb, and Audi A4.