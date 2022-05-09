CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    155 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Will be offered in three variants

    - Pre-bookings underway for Rs 50,000

    Mercedes-Benz India is geared up to launch the new-gen C-Class in India tomorrow. While the bookings for the new luxury sedan commenced earlier this month, the prices and delivery schedule will be announced tomorrow. 

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Right Side View

    On the outside, the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will sport a new face with sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped DRLs, new split LED tail lamps, a fresh design for the alloy wheels, and reworked front and rear bumpers. The luxury sedan will be offered in Obsidian Black, Selenite Grey, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Mojave Silver, and Cavansite Blue exterior shades.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Infotainment System

    Inside, the new C-Class will be offered with two monotone and one dual-tone leather upholstery. Besides this, the dashboard will be equipped with a digital driver’s display and vertically-placed 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment powered by the brand’s MBUX system. Other highlights of the new C-Class cabin will include reshaped aircon vents, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. To know more about it, click here.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the C-Class will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The C200 will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an output of 201bhp and 300Nm torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre oil burner pushes out 197bhp and 440Nm in the C220d guise. The range-topping C300d makes use of the same 2.0-litre diesel engine but has a tweaked performance of 262bhp and 550Nm of torque. We have driven the new Mercedes-Benz C300d and you can read our first-drive review here. All the engines are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard lending the motors a performance boost. 

    The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will rival the likes of the Volvo S60, BMW 3 Series, Skoda Superb, and Audi A4.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class
    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota India signs MoU with Government of Karnataka; to build electric powertrain components

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    819 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Honda City eHEV

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 19.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th May 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    819 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be launched in India tomorrow