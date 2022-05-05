CarWale
    All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class makes India debut; launch on 10 May

    Gajanan Kashikar

    - To be available in three trims - C200, C220d, and C300d

    - C200 gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine

    Luxury auto giant Mercedes-Benz has introduced the fifth-generation C-Class in India ahead of the launch on 10 May, 2022. The India-spec C200 and C220d will be available in Avantgarde trims, whereas C300d will come in the sporty AMG trim. That said, the brand had already opened its order books for the upcoming C-Class.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Front View

    Mercedes has revealed the India-bound C-Class specifications. To begin with, the C200 gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 201bhp and 300Nm, while the C220d is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor making 197bhp and 440Nm. Additionally, the range-topping C300d comes with a 1,993cc, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine capable of generating 261bhp and 550Nm. All three engines are coupled to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    This new-gen C-Class also features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system incorporated into the said powertrains. This system with an integrated starter generator provides a brief power boost of 20bhp and 200Nm. With this, the claimed fuel efficiency of the C200, C220d and C300d is rated at 16.9kmpl, 23kmpl, and 20.37kmpl, respectively.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Dashboard

    The new C-Class is longer, taller, and wider with an extra 25mm wheelbase than its predecessor. It bears a striking resemblance to the flagship S-Class saloon in terms of exterior and interior design. Mercedes will offer six paint options with the India-spec sedan – Selenite Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue, and Obsidian Black.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Rear View

    Inside, the C-Class will boast Sienna Brown, Black, and Macchiato Beige interior schemes for the C200 and C220d variants, whereas C300 will feature Sienna Brown with Black and Black options. The key features of the new C-Class include car-to-x communication, over-the-air updates, a smart home function, new-gen MBUX 7, an 11.9-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver display, and biometric authentication with fingerprint and voice.

